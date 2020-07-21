Ondo Guber: Gov Akeredolu Wins APC Ticket

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has emerged the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Oct. 10 election.

BREAKINGTIMES reports that the primaries, which held on Monday in Akure, the Ondo State capital, lasted about 10 hours.

The governor polled 2458 votes out of the 3127 delegates who voted, to emerge winner while his closest rival Olusola Oke scored 262 votes.

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, who is the Chairman of the governorship primary election committee, announced Akeredolu as the winner of the primary.

He said: “This is to certify that Oluwarotimi Akeredolu having scored the highest number of votes cast is hereby declared the winner.”

With 33 invalid votes recorded, Isaac Kekemeke who was the former APC Chairman in the state came third with 19 votes while Ambassador Olusola Iji scored nine votes in the fourth position.

Four of the governorship aspirants; Ife Oyedele, Jimi Odimayo, Nathaniel Adojutelegan and Olusegun Abraham had before the commencement of the election withdrawn from the race and supported Akeredolu.

The reason for their withdrawal was after due consultation with members and stakeholders of the party from both within and outside the state, according to the aspirants.