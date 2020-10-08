Ondo Guber: I’ll Outperform Akeredolu If Elected — Jegede

“I will outperform Governor Rotimi Akeredolu when elected governor of Ondo state,” candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the tomorrow’s governorship election, Eyitayo Jegede, SAN, has said.

Speaking at the Ondo State Governorship debate organised by Channels TV, Jegede told Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress, APC, that claims of having impacted the lives of People in the state in the last three and half years are not evident.

Akeredolu, who was given an opportunity to ask his opponent a question, asked Jegede if he hasn’t seen the impact of good governance after touring the state.

“Unfortunately, I have not seen much. All I can say sir is that I will do more than you,” the PDP candidate replied.

The ex-commissioner for justice and attorney general of Ondo State told Akeredolu that he will love to be in the governor’s shoes and have people compare his administration to that of the present government.

Reacting, Governor Akeredolu said there is evidence of all developmental claims made by his administration.

He cited various projects including the road leading to Jegede’s home in Akure, the state capital.