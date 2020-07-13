Ondo Guber: “It’s A Ploy To Distract You” — Akeredolu Reacts To Disqualification Reports

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, has dismissed reports making the rounds that he has been disqualified by the Governorship Election Screening Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Akeredolu and 11 other aspirants of the APC were screened by the committee last week but it was gathered that one of them was disqualified by the committee. Though the identity of the disqualified aspirant was yet to be revealed.

The Governor made this known in a statement on Sunday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Oyewamide Ojo.

The governor, who was quoted as saying “It’s a ploy to distract you,” stressed that claims that he had been screened out by the committee from participating in the APC governorship primary election scheduled for July 20 were untrue.

“They are scavengers and will stop at nothing to sustain their trade of deceit. Ignore them, remain firm; be dedicated and be prayerful,” he said.

The governor’s aide described the reports as another distraction unleashed with the aim of deceiving the unsuspecting public and diverting attention from the “self-imposed pains” on the part of the purported sponsors.

He added that it was obvious that the reports originated from those he said have chosen the perfidious political path, stressing that Governor Akeredolu would not just participate in the primary but would be “re-elected by the grace of God come October 10, 2020.”