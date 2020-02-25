Ondo guber: My achievements will campaign for me, says Akeredolu

Governor Akeredolu who stated this during the commissioning of road network in Akure, Ondo State capital, expressed confidence about his re-election, saying he has delivered on what the people of the state need and his focus is to consolidate on the achievements recorded by his administration.

The governor said he remained focus in delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of the state , vowing to leave the state better for future generations in the state.

Akeredolu expressed optimism that he would defeat the members of the Unity Group who are against his reelection bid, saying he won his first term without the support of the group and would not need their support during his reelection campaign.

He pointedly said he would not need the support of the group led by the former deputy governor of the state, Alhaji Ali Olanusi, for his reelection campaign, noting that the group had drawn a battle line against him and his government.

Throwing jabs at the Olanusi-led group, Akeredolu said someone who was a Deputy Governor and Chairman of a political party could not tar a kilometer of road in his community, and claiming to be control majority the electorate.

Akeredolu said despite the construction of roads by his government in the community of the former deputy governor, all they could see was just a kilometer of road.

He said those criticizing him are “blind and do not deserve to be pitied,” swing the projects he embarked on would speak for him during reelection campaign

His words “We will fight them no matter their age. How could a man of over 70 years be ganging up against a performing government? We will win with or without them”

Members of the unity forum within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state have vowed to come out with a consensus aspirant to displace Akeredolu in the next governorship election in the state.