Ondo Guber: PDP Extends Sale Of Nomination Form

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has extended the sale of nomination forms for the Ondo state governorship election.

This was contained in a statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

By this, the party has extended the last day for the sale of nomination forms from the earlier announced date of Monday, June 22, 2020 to a new date of Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

The statement read in part: “All other time frames related the nomination processes for the Ondo state governorship election remain as earlier announced.

“All leaders, governorship aspirants, critical stakeholders and members of our great party in Ondo state should be guided accordingly.”