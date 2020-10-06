[JUST IN] Ondo Guber: PDP National Women Campaign Team Undertakes Training Of 203 PDP Ward Woman Leaders, Zonal Woman Leaders, Female Polling Agents

Four days to the governorship election in Ondo State, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Women Campaign Team led by its National Woman Leader, Hajiya Mariya Waziri in collaboration with International Republican Institute (IRI) and Kimpact Development Intiative (KDI) is currently undertaking training of 203 PDP ward woman Leaders, Zonal Woman Leaders and PDP Female Polling Agents on electioneering, voting, vote monitoring and vote protection procedures on election day.

Members of the campaign team include, H.E. Mrs. Eno Jegede, H.E. Erelu Obada, Sen. Grace Bent, Hon. Princess Kenisola Adesanya, Princess Adekemi Adewunmi and Mrs. Obianuju Kanu Ogoko

The training is expected to address issues such as voter eligibility, identification of poll officials, regulations and key electioneering procedures that support credible, transparent and peaceful registration, polling and vote counting on election day.

Meanwhile, 11 political parties have declared support for the candidate of the PDP, Eyitayo Jegede.

The parties are Accord Party, Social Democratic Party, African Democratic Party, Action Alliance, African Action Congress, All Peoples Grand Alliance, New Nigeria Peoples Party, National Redemption Movement, All Progressives Movement, All Peoples Party, and Young Peoples Party.