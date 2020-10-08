Ondo Guber: PSC Deploys Observers To Ensure Police Accountability

The Police Service Commission recently deployed highly sensitive monitoring team to three Senatorial zones of Ondo State to meticulously monitor the conduct of Police operatives that will be on duty during Saturday’s election.

Head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, stated that the monitoring team decamped Abuja with the commission’s codes of conduct for policemen that will be on election duties come Saturday.

“A situation room would as well be set up in Abuja so as to coordinate effectively activities of staff in Ondo State.

Other measures taken by the commission in ensuring appropriate conduct from policemen was provision of telephone lines to Nigerian citizens, should in case they might want to complain of anomalies they might witness from the police during the election.

For Ondo Central, the number to call; 08060946930; Ondo North: 08084385826; and Ondo South: 08065265651.

The commission further advised Policemen that that would be on duty come Saturday to stick to protocols, code of conduct that concerns their operation.

“Any officer that breaches any of the given protocols will be sanctioned accordingly.