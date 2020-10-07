Ondo Guber: Suspected Political Thugs Being Kept At Ondo Hotel — PDP Alleges

Two days to the Ondo State Governorship election, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has drawn the attention of the Department of State Security (DSS) as well as the Nigerian Army to heavily armed operatives stationed at the Sharon Hotel, Ijapo Akure and allegedly supervised by the Executive Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello and Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Tayo Alasoadura.

This disclosure was contained in a press statement signed by Zadok Akintoye on behalf of the PDP Governorship Campaign.

PDP are reminding the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of their commitment towards ensuring peaceful conduct throughout the election which was further confirmed by the signing of Peace Accord at the International Conference and Event Centre.

“We called the attention of the President General Muhammadu Buhari to immediately call the Governor and His minister to order to avert major violent confrontation and crisis in this election.

“We also use this opportunity to inform the International Community to hold the APC government accountable for any breech of the peace as we will firmly resist the planned violent intervention of Mr Yaya Bello and his fellow antidemocratic forces in this election.

“We remain committed to the commitment made by our candidate and party to peaceful elections,” the statement read partly.