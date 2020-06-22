Ondo: I Am Still The Deputy Governor, Agboola Declares

The Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi has declared that he remains the Deputy governor of the state despite his resignation from the All Progressives Congress, APC, the platform which he was elected alongside the governor.

Agboola made this known after he picked the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, membership card at his country home in Kiribo, Ward 2, Apoi, in Ese-Odo Local Government Area of the state.

Dismissing rumors of his resignation, Agboola said, “It’s my people that voted for me. They did not ask me to resign, so I remain the deputy governor of this state. I was duly elected as a deputy governor”.

Mr Ajayi resigned his membership from the APC few hours after he was allegedly prevented by the Commissioner of Police, Bolaji Salami from moving out of the Government House in Akure the state capital.

Recall that for over one year the deputy governor has not been in good terms with his boss governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu after several efforts by well wishers to reconcile them failed.

Report say the deputy governor has been boycotting state functions since March which also made Governor Akeredolu suspect of all his actions as working against him.

The Deputy Governor is expected to formalise his defection from the APC to PDP today Monday in Ondo state as the National Chairman of the party Prince Uche Secondus leads other party members to formally welcome him.