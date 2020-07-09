Ondo: Impeachment Notice Has Gotten To Agboola- State House Clerk

The Ondo State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi has been been served his impeachment notice according to the Clerk of the State Assembly, Adeyelu Bode.

Speaking to journalist in Akure he noted that the Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, has been served notice of his impeachment signed by 14 lawmakers on the same day the lawmakers issued the impeachment.

The notice served on July 7, contained allegations against the deputy governor and was received at his office.

The allegations leveled against Hon Ajayi included gross misconduct, abuse of office with actions likely to bring down the state government, financial recklessness, abandonment of office, official duty and other assignments and maligning credibility of the Legislative arm with false allegations of cash inducement

His former party All Progressives Congress, APC, also asked him to respond to his alleged movement to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, having been sworn-in as the Deputy Governor of the State on the party’s ticket.

According to the notice: “Pursuant to the provisions of Sections 188(2b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) the Honorable House resolved that your Excellency should be availed with a copy of the Notice for you to respond to the allegations contain therein.

“By this resolution, a copy of the notice of the allegations with supporting documents are hereby forwarded to your Excellency for your response.”

Ajayi had earlier promised that he would respond to the allegations anytime he is served and the impeachment plot would fail.