Ondo Is In A Serious Security Crisis, Says Gov Akeredolu

By Seun Adeuyi

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has described killing of a first-class monarch in Ondo State on Thursday by gunmen, as a sad one for the State.

Akeredolu spoke when he visited the scene where the incident happened.

He said the country is indeed, in a serious security crisis beyond the ordinary.

It would be recalled that the Olufon of Ifon, Oba Israel Adeusi, was shot dead at Elegbeka area in Ose Local Government area of the State, along Benin-Owo-Akure highway by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.

The Governor, in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, stated that “this is a heinous crime” which he said is too heavy and unbearable.

He disclosed that security agencies, especially the Nigeria Police, have already been directed to fish out the perpetrators of the crime, noting that all will be done to unravel those behind the act.