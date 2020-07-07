Ondo Lawmakers Divided Over Deputy Governor’s Impeachment 

Nine out of the 26 members of the Ondo State House of Assembly have declined to sign the impeachment notice against the Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi who recently defected from the All Progressives Congress, APC, to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.



The house commenced the impeachment process earlier today citing alleged misconduct and insubordination as the key reasons for initiating the process.



The nine members led by the Deputy Speaker Iroju Ogundeji, includes Jamiu Suleiman, Rasheed Elegbeleye, Tomide Akinrinbido, Samuel Ademola, Favour Tomemowo, Festus Akingbaso, Adewale Williams and Torhukerhijo Success.



In a letter addressed to the Speaker of the House, Bamidele Oleyelogun, they explained thEurope unwillingness to be part of the impeachment process.



Excerpts from the letter reads, “We the underlisted elected Honourable members of the 9th session of the Ondo State House of Assembly hereby append our signatures to clarify that we have resolved not to partake in the impeachment process of the Ondo State, Deputy-Governor, H. E. Alfred Agboola Ajayi.

“In view of the above, we hereby bring it to the notice of Mr. Speaker, Rt. Hon. Bamidele David Oleyelogun, the entire Honourable members of the Ondo State House of Assembly and the general public that we do not support the impeachment process and would not want to be associated with it based on personal conviction.”

Although 14 out of the 26 members had signed the impeachment process, a motion was however moved for the adjournment of the process to Wednesday July 8.