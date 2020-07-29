Ondo: Our Party Is Open To Recieve The Deputy Governor- ZLP

Chairman of the Zenith Labour Party, ZLP, Joeseph Akinlaja has said the party is ready to welcome new members including the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi if they decide to join the party.

In a message to ZLP party members he described the party as the beautiful pride of all parties in the state even as he advised it’s members to begin preparations to recieve these new members when they eventually decide to join the party.

He said, “You would recall my address to you during our party primary election that we are going to run for the Governorship election of Ondo State and win.

“After the party primaries of other parties, Our ZLP has become the Beautiful Bride of all parties.

“For those coming, including HE Agboola Ajayi they are all welcome into our great party.

“I thank you all as you should be prepared for hard work for victory.”

Meanwhile there has been speculations that that the embattled Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi is set the dump the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, shortly after joining the party and loosing the party’s governorship ticket.

After loosing out in the party’s governorship primary election Ajayi had vowed not to leave the PDP even though there are reports suggesting that he has concluded plans to join the ZLP to advance his ambition to be the next governor of the state.

Ajayi had last month resigned from the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, to join the PDP raising concerns among APC members who asked him to resign his position as the Deputy Governor of the state since he was no longer in the party on whose platform he was elected.

Despite calls for his resignation and the Ondo State House of Assembly initiating an impeachment process Ajayi still insists that he is the legitimate deputy governor of the state and would not resign.