Ondo PDP Primary: Agboola Ajayi Accepts Defeat, Congratulates Eyitayo Jegede

Agboola Ajayi, Deputy governor of Ondo state, who lost the governorship primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to Eyitayo Jegede, has accepted defeat, saying that he contested many forces in the election.

The 2016 governorship candidate of the PDP, Jegede defeated Ajayi in a keenly contested election polling 888 to Ajayi 657 votes.

Reacting to the outcome of the poll, Allen Sowore, the Media Adviser to Ajayi said in a statement said: “the people have spoken, and we accept the outcome in good faith, knowing fully well that it was a race against different forces.

“We remain undaunted and resolute about our commitment to a people oriented government against personalised democracy.

“We wish the good people of Ondo State and the winner the best as we March on. For us, life goes on.”