Ondo PDP Primary: Atiku Congratulates Jegede

Former Vice President, Alh. Atiku Abubakar has congratulated Eyitayo Jegede, for winning the 2020 governorship primary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State.

The primary was keenly contested between Jegede and Ondo Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, who joined the PDP last month after he resigned from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Jegede, who is a former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in the State, polled 888 votes to defeat his closest rival, Ondo Deputy Governor, Hon Agboola Ajayi, who garnered 657 votes.

Reacting, Atiku in a tweet via his official Twitter handle, wrote: “Congratulations @TayoJegedeSAN, on your emergence as the candidate of the @OfficialPDPNig for the Ondo state governorship election coming up in October.

“Now that a candidate has emerged in the keenly contested primary, it is time for Mr Eyitayo Jegede working in concert with our great party, @OfficialPDPNig, to forge a united front to win the election.

“It is incumbent upon us as one big, united family, to reach out to other contestants and stakeholders for us to build a formidable arsenal that will ensure clear victory at the polls.”

The ex-Attorney General was the PDP’s governorship candidate in 2016 but lost to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.