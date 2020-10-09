Ondo People Fed Up, Will Vote Out Akeredolu — Deputy

Eligible voters in Ondo state have made their mind to effect change through Saturday’s election.

These were the words of the State Deputy Governor and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) governorship candidate, Agboola Ajayi.

Ajayi, who spoke in a radio interview in Akure yesterday, said the people were fed up with the torture they had experienced in the last three and half years through bad governance.

According to him no amount of financial inducement would deter the people from voting out the ruling All Progressives Congress on Saturday.

He said: “There is no doubt, I will win the election considering the people’s love for me and acceptance of the people’s oriented programmes that I have outlined. My government will be for the people and by the people.”

Ajayi said his opponents would fail despite their intention to buy votes.

“We can’t continue to mortgage our future because of peanuts. I know Ondo State people are very intelligent and they will not do that on Saturday.

“Our people have made up their minds. People are only waiting for the d-day to come and vote. It is obvious people are tired of the APC government,” he said.

The ZLP candidate reeled out some of the plans of his government, saying: “When elected, my administration will reduce the tuition fees payable in Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko to N50,000.

“I know I am the most qualified and I know and believe the people of Ondo State will vote for me on Saturday.

“We are going to make education free in primary and secondary levels and AAUA fees will be reduced to N50,000. Also, in health, I will start from where Dr Olusegun Mimiko stopped.”