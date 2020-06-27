Ondo Police Confirm Abduction Of Nine Passengers

Nine passengers have reportedly been abducted close to Isua-Akoko in Akoko South East Local Government Area of Ondo State, according to a national daily.

The Public Relations Officer of Ondo State Police Command, Tee-Leo Ikoro confirmed the incident in an interview with Channels Television.

Ikoro revealed that efforts made by the police in pursuing the hoodlums paid off as one of the victims was rescued unhurt.

The passengers were said to have been travelling from Abuja to Lagos on Friday in a Toyota Litace space vehicle when the hoodlums emerged from a nearby bush and rounded them off, abandoning the vehicle at the scene.

The State Police Command is working hard to secure the safe release of the other passengers, Ikoro noted.

According to him, the command is “presently working with hunters, local vigilantes and other security agencies to apprehend the perpetrators of the wicked act.”

According to the Channels interview, the police spokesman reassured the law-abiding residents of the state of adequate security of their lives and property.