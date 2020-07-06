Ondo: SSG Abegunde Resigns

The Secretary to Ondo State Government Ifedayo Abegunde popularly known as Abena has resigned.

Abegunde who was appointed by the Ondo state Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu resigned his appointment through a letter today.

Abegunde’s Resignation Letter

He hinted that he will organise a press conference and there give a detailed explanation for his actions and future plans.

Note that the former SSG is a close friend and ally of the Deputy governor of Ondo State Agboola Ajayi who recently resigned from the ruling All Progressives Congress,APC, to join the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Abegunde had previously in a statement expressed his commitment to ensure he helps build the party in the state rather than destroy or abandon a party that has given him a platform to serve.

He pledged this commitment shortly after the Deputy governor of the state defected to the main opposition party PDP.

Following his previous commitment to his party the reasons for his resignation remains unclear as he is yet to reveal his intentions going forward .

The people of Ondo State awaits his press conference where he has promised communicate his future plans