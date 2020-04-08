Ondo State Government Grant’s Permission to Hold Services on Easter Sunday

A statement was released by the Ondo Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), stating that the Ondo State Government has granted permission for the services to be held on Easter Sunday on the condition that all churches will adhere strictly to all precautionary measures.

These precautionary measures include; Washing hands with soap and water by worshippers, use of hand sanitisers, limiting services to 20 people in a small church building, 50 persons in a medium size while big and cathedrals must maintain 3 congregants on a pew.

The Chairman of CAN, Ondo Chapter Reverend John Oladapo, said that the services will only be from 7am to 12 noon and warned against posting services on social media.

The Commissioner of Information and Orientation Donald Ojogo confirmed the Government’s permission to hold these services as Easter Sunday is one of the important annual celebrations. He further said that the State Police command have also been communicated about the permission.

Ojogo also said there wont be Good friday retreats or programme or Jumat service gatherings on Friday or Gallilee service on Monday and concluded by saying that the ban on all social, political and religious gatherings still continues until further notice.