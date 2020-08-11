Ondo State Government Inaugurates Amotekun (Photos)

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on Tuesday inaugurated the Western Nigeria Security Network, WNSN, codenamed Operation Amotekun meaning leopard in English language.

Akeredolu inaugurated the pioneer Amotekun corps officers during their passing out parade in the Ondo State capital, Akure.

He said, “These fine young men and women have gone through intensive training and will be complimenting the efforts of our security agencies in addressing our security challenges. Congratulations to our officers.

Ondo State is first State to display the Amotekun ceremonial uniform as Governor Rotimi Akeredolu attends passing out parade adorned in full Amotekun uniform.

Following the incessant attacks by fulani herdsmen and kidnappers in the South Western region of the country some governors in the region had come together to form the Amotekun security outfit to help curtail the activities of these criminals in the region .

