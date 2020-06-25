Ondo State Government Sacks Resident Doctors

The Ondo State Government has sacked resident doctors in the state’s only teaching hospital a twitter user has said.

According to him the doctors were fired for protesting non payment of their salaries.

Pls tell @RotimiAkeredolu to stop this.

Let’s not wait till many Ondo people die. — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🛂 (@DrOlufunmilayo) June 25, 2020

This move by the state government is coming at a time where the world is battling to curb the coronavirus pandemic. Some Nigerians whole expression go their displeasure said it’s a wrong move done at the wrong time

Sacking doctors in this midst of a pandemic is a wrong call. Some governors appealed to them not downing tools..if what they are asking for isn't ready the least we can do is appeal to them….haba https://t.co/lJHy4gHzFE — iambabatope ..B.B.T (@iambabatope) June 25, 2020

It's their regular trademark… Govt by force. We'll see where it takes them in time. https://t.co/By04oQgVSu — Etim (@EtimOyoIta) June 25, 2020