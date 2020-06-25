0 comments

Ondo State Government Sacks Resident Doctors

The Ondo State Government has sacked resident doctors in the state’s only teaching hospital a twitter user has said.

According to him the doctors were fired for protesting non payment of their salaries.

This move by the state government is coming at a time where the world is battling to curb the coronavirus pandemic. Some Nigerians whole expression go their displeasure said it’s a wrong move done at the wrong time

