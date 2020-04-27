Ondo State Sex Workers And Their Clients Arrested For Disobeying Lock Down Order

The Chairman of the Special Task Force on Covid19 in Ogun State Doyin Odebowale confirmed to newsmen today that about 18 commercial sex workers and 5 of their clients have been arrested in a brothel in Shara , Akure.

This has come as a surprise to residents because amid the spread of the deadly virus and the Government stay at home order, these commercial workers and their clients nonchalantly disobey the orders and put their lives and the lives of others at risk.

The Chairman of the task force further stated that these sex workers and their clients have been placed under quarantine and their blood samples taken to check their health status by health workers.

“They have been together and they are in a high rise situation, so we have to invite our health expert through the state epidemiologist to ascertain their health status.” Odebowale said.