Ondo2020: ADC Implores INEC To Replace Razed Card Readers Before Election

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has implored the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to do everything possible in restoring the damaged 5,000 card readers before the commencement of the Ondo 2020 gubernatorial election.

According to them, “there was every need to carry out an in depth investigation to cause of the fire incident that ensued within vicinity of INEC in Akure.

Responding to the incident, the party’s Publicity Secretary, Eniola Olurotimi in a statement admonished that the commission must do the needful and replace the card readers before the election.

Contained also in the statement, the party described the incident as intentional and slammed perpetrators of the act. They continued that incident like these is likely to be caused by the dominant party.

The effort was tendered at disrupting electoral proceedings in Ondo election. The government must ensure replacement of the cards, as manual voting would not be considered a good idea for the election.

INEC must not choose sides in the election; they must not let the ruling party to use them as tool for rigging the election.