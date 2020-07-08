Ondo2020: Akeredolu Demands Probe Of SSG’s Vote Rigging Allegation

The Ondo State Governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, has denied the allegations levelled against him by a former Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Sunday Abegunde.

The former SSG, after resigning from the government on Monday, said on a radio station in Akure that Akeredolu did not truly win the governorship election in 2016.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Segun Ajiboye, said Akeredolu described the former SSG’s allegation as falsehood, adding that he did not win the 2016 election fraudulently.

In the statement titled, ‘Security agencies must probe ex-SSG’s confessions,’ Akeredolu urged security agencies to investigate Abegunde’s allegation.

The statement reads in part, “Mr. Governor, as an avid believer in democracy, rule of law and legality, is not a beneficiary of the fraud Abegunde and his unnamed cohorts allegedly perpetrated during the 2016 governorship election.

“Abegunde’s outbursts are weighty confessions that must be investigated by security agencies. Anything to the contrary will only encourage future acts as contained in the confessions. Such brazen anti-democratic acts are unambiguously grave dangers to our fledgling electoral system.”

The statement added that Akeredolu had never encouraged electoral fraud and would not do so in the forthcoming coming election.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

