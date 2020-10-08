Ondo2020: Call Yahaya Bello To Order; PDP Presses Buhari Over Alleged Importation Of Thugs To Ondo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Campaign Council for Ondo Governorship election has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately redress alleged attempt by Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello over open incitement of violence and use of thugs to lay siege on Ondo citizens with view to breach good election conduct in the State.

The disclosure was contained in a press statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

“Our campaign would like to ask Yahaya Bello to eschew plot to move into the state with thugs, hoodlums and cultists or risk incurring the wrath of Ondo citizens who are committed to free and fair election conduct in the state.

Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello during the All Progressives Congress (APC) final campaign on Wednesday, made confirmation to news of his intention to import killer thugs to attack Ondo people with his ” tatatatata” chants.

Nigerians and the International Community are not ignorant to the “tatatatatata” gunshot chant, as they knows it represent Bello’s signature for use of violence; using compromised security units to lay siege on voters, as was seen in 2019 Kogi State Governorship election where a woman was allegedly burnt.

“His ‘tatatatata’ chants no doubt represents intended use of violence for the election”, PDP said.

“The chants at APC’s final campaign raises concern over the intention of Governor Akeredolu alongside his cohort to unleash havoc on Ondo citizens, who before now he regarded as enemies for life, following their decision to oust and replace him with our very own Eyitayo Jegede.

PDP is also asking Mr. President to recall how Governor Akeredolu’s self confessed thug, Isaac Kekemeke confessed that the Governor was behind the attack on our candidate and the pandemonium that would be brought by Yahaya Bello when he steps into the State.

“The confession by Kekemeke contradicts President Buhari’s recent stance on conducting free and commendable election; of which something urgent must be done.

“We are calling on President Buhari to with immediate effect redress the intended actions of Yahaya Bello, as Ondo citizens will at every front reject him and his plans for the election.

“As they have made it clear to the confused Governor that ‘Ondo is not Kogi’ and they will do everything possible to defend its integrity.