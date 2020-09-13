Ondo2020: Demonstrate Good Leadership By Ensuring Credible Poll, Secondus Tells Buhari

The President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has been told by the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus to display good leadership skill by ensuring that the elections doesn’t end in violence.

He gave the disclosure during PDP’s flag off party campaign in Akure for the Ondo 10 Gubernatorial election.

“It is important to have credible election, as our country’s democracy in the past till date have been greatly affected by lack of it.

The PDP chairman called on Ondo citizenry to cast their votes for the party’s very own candidature, Eyitayo Jegede.

He explained that the hardship and impoverishment brought on the people by APC’s administration can all be wiped away should PDP assume power.

Similarly, Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde who also is the Chairman of the National PDP council for Ondo election, said individuals should in no way subject themselves to intimidation, that they should vote for PDP party if they so choose.

“For the greater good of the state, and liberation from poverty; I urge the people to vote for good governance”, he said.

“Show no fear, come out in mass and cast your votes. It will be duly counted and will sure liberate people of Ondo state.

This election couldn’t have come at a better time like these, this is an opportunity for the people to set free once more the people of Ondo.