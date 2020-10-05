Ondo2020: Eleven Political Parties Endorse PDP’s Candidate, Eyitayo Jegede

With few days remaining to the Ondo gubernatorial election, eleven of the registered seventeen political parties merged, collapsed their structure in support of Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate, Eyitayo Jegede.

This disclosure was made known by their Spokesperson who also is Chairman of the Social Democratic Party, Dele Ogunbameru.

According to him, the synergy was pivotal as it will help hasten Jegede’s victory at the poll.

The parties that synergized are the African Democratic Congress (ADC); All People’s Party (APP); Social Democratic Party (SDP); Allied Peoples Movement (APM); National Resistance Movement (NRM); Labour Party (LP); All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA); New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP); Young Progressive Party (YPP) and the African Action Congress (AAC) party.

He explained that the decision was fueled by their collective desire to get rid of the All Progressives Congress (APC) including its candidate, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

“We collectively seek to remove APC and in so doing, save the State from political nuisance that has brought plague to the State’s socio-economic apparatus.

Ogunbameru highlighted that the Political parties that would feature in Ondo Governorship election has tentatively agreed to all cost supports PDP’s candidate, Jegede.

“The focus he said should be on prioritizing the People’s interests, saying he believes PDP can do just that.

“Ondo’s present leadership can best be described as an antenna to issues going on in the State”, he added.

Meanwhile, PDP’s Chairman, Fatai Adams commended the group for their bravery, adding further that their support is needed to uplift and free Ondo State from oppression long suffered from APC and its candidate, Governor Akeredolu.