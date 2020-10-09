Ondo2020: IGP Orders Restriction Of Vehicular Movement, One Day To Election

The Inspector General of the Nigerian Police, Mohammed Adamu has ordered the restriction of vehicular movement from 11:59PM on Fri, 9th October to 6pm on Sat, 10th October in Ondo State.

The Nigerian Police, in a statement Friday said the order is part of efforts by the Force to ensure effective coordination of public order and safety during the gubernatorial election.

The IGP reiterated that the vehicular restriction order, among other things, is aimed at preventing political actors and trouble-makers from freely engaging in unpatriotic acts – circulation and use of illicit arms and hard drugs, movement of political thugs from contiguous States to Ondo State and disruption of the electoral processes, etc – which are inimical to the dictates of the electoral laws.

The IGP further called on residents of the Sunshine State to go out in their numbers on the day of the election and exercise their franchise. He assures that adequate security arrangement has been emplaced to secure the public space for the election.

“The IGP also enjoins the citizens to bear any inconveniences arising from the restriction order, noting that the order is part of necessary sacrifices we all have to endure to nurture and sustain democracy in the country,” the statement reads.

Adamu further warned against engaging in snatching of ballot boxes, vote buying, vote selling, hate speeches, and any other act capable of compromising the integrity of the electoral process, saying violators will be brought to book.

