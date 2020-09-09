Ondo2020: INEC Set To Use 15,000 Corpers As Polling Officers For Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), are continuously Preparing for the October 10 Gubernatorial election in Ondo as it stated recently that 17,000 Adhoc staff will be used to monitor the election.

The confirmation was given by INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voters Education Committee, Festus Okoye in Akure. He stated that the commission would not for any reason postpone the election.

He explained that out of the 17,000 adhoc staff to be employed, that 15,000 National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) members would be used as polling officers.

“The commission’s staff would not be involved in the exercise, adding that civil servants, heads of tertiary institutions would be engaged as presiding officers.

“Before the start of the election, the commission would provide codes of conduct for participants, 15,000 out of the 17,000 adhoc staff would be corpers and tertiary institution students.

“The pandemic will not disrupt electoral proceedings, as it is Nigeria that will conduct the election”, he added.

He further said that everything has been arranged for smooth electoral conduct which is line with the safety COVID-19 guidelines from the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).