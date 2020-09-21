Ondo2020: Jegede Congratulates Obaseki, Implores Voters To Choose Good Governance Over ‘Slave Masters’ Disguised As Politicians

The Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) Candidate for still to come Ondo Gubernatorial election, Eyitayo Jegede has congratulated the victor of Saturday’s Edo election, Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Jegede gave the disclosure via a statement signed by the Head, Media Research of his Campaign Organization, Samuel Fasua.

He said that the result of the election signified that PDP is no doubt the choice of the majority.

“I am but joyous on a day like these, Governor Obaseki’s triumph is a symbol that explains how the people wants to rise and fight for what they believe is good and credible governance. They understand now how bad the current administration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is”, Jegede stressed.

“At the end, Godfatherism lost which ordinarily cannot be compared to PDP that gives equitable opportunities to every of its members.

Obaseki, did tremendously well in choosing PDP over APC. Collectively, we are still in jubilation mood following his victory as well as the gallant effort taken by Edolites in shunning Godfatherism and slave masters disguised as politicians.

The October 10, 2020 exercise is as pivotal to just concluded election in Edo. Ondo voters are ready to exercise their franchise without fear nor intimidation from thugs and hooligans.

“Their destiny is now in their hands, as they have option to choose good governance over feudal lords posed like democratic figures.

Jegede further urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to uphold dignity by ensuring proper conduct in the election.