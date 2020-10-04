Ondo2020: PDP Implores Buhari To Not Succumb To Pressure From Akeredolu, APC ‘In Assisting Election Rigging Agenda’

The Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) National Campaign Council for Ondo Governorship election after reviewing several prospects leading to the election, has affirmed that their candidate, Eyitayo Jegede in already favoured by the the citizens and is on right track to emerge victorious on Saturday.

The disclosure was contained in a statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

Despite the threats and hate comments by All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to various institutions in the state so as to rig election on their behalf, Jegede is still no doubt preferred by the citizens.

PDP earlier called to attention the moves by APC in collaborating with some officials of Buhari’s Presidency as was confirmed by Governor Akeredolu’s hired thug, Isaac Kekemeke who exposed the Governor’s intention of using violence and Federal might to rig the election.

The development, coupled with threats and declaration of Ondo citizens as enemies by Governor Akeredolu, has only cemented his fate as the people now know who the villain so far is.

“Our candidate, Eyitayo Jegede is not to be blamed for the misfortunes of Governor Akeredolu, just that the citizens now see our candidate as hope they have so long clamoured for”.

“Had it been that Governor Akeredolu was efficient enough over the last four years, he would have been celebrating and not threatening his own people.

On that regard, PDP is hereby calling on President Buhari to do the needful and not be swayed by pressure from Governor Akeredolu and APC, as it would be reasonable of him not to interfere in the election.

President Buhari should take note of encomiums showered on him from various sections in the country following his non-interference which allowed a free and fair conduct in just concluded Edo election.

“We advice him further to not allow Governor Akeredolu’s failed administration stop him from becoming non partisan and emulate performance in Edo election.

He should also take note of the atrocities and varieties of anomalous behaviours carried out by APC on Ondo streets which has led to destruction of properties and injured many citizens in the State.

“We further implore the President to order the Department of States Service (DSS) to ensure free and fair conduct in the election by rounding up troublesome figures such as Isaac Kekemeke and other thugs garnered by Governor Akeredolu, as well as ordering INEC and security agencies not to compromise their integrity during conduct of the election”, they stated.

“It came to our notice that characters like that are planning to use Federal authorities in unleashing mayhem on the people.

The PDP National campaign will therefore stand by the people in collective attempt to take back the state from the grasp of failed administration like one of Akeredolu’s.