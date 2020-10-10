OndoDecide2020: FG Will Do Everything For Akeredolu To Emerge Winner, FFK Alleges

A former Minister of Aviation, has alleged that the Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government and the All Progressives Congress (APC) will do all they can to ensure victory for the party’s candidate and current Governor of the state, Rotimi Akeredolu, in the ongoing governorship poll.

In a tweet, the ex-minister, while pointing out that the election would be tough, noted that despite efforts by the federal government, Eyitayo Jegede, governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) would emerge winner.

Justifying why Jegede must win, Fani-Kayode said Ondo people need a dynamic and strong leader.

He tweeted:

“I pray for my brother @TayoJegedeSAN and @OfficialPDPNig today. I know it will be tough and the federal government @OfficialAPCNg will do all they can to win but this must not deter us. I hope and believe that Eyitayo will prevail because Ondo deserves a dynamic and strong Governor. God speed brother.”

