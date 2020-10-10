OndoDecides2020: Gov Akeredolu In Early Lead Over Jegede, Ajayi As Results Trickle In

Incumbent Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu is in line to retain position as Governor of the State as he maintains lead over PDP’s Eyitayo Jegede and ZLP’s Agboola Ajayi.

As results continue to trickle in, the Governor maintains early lead ahead of other aspirants.

So far, the results of 606 out of 3,000 polling units have been collated.

Akeredolu presently has total of 65,590 votes; Jegede has 40,027 while the candidate with the least votes Ajayi so far has gathered 11,603 votes.