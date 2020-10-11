OndoDecides2020: INEC Declares Akeredolu Winner Of The Governorship Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has announced and declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu the as winner of the just concluded Ondo Gubernatorial election.

APC’s Akeredolu in total secured a total of 292,830 votes; Jegede amassed total of 195,791 as Ajayi got total of 69,127 votes.

Akeredolu who is the incumbent Governor won 15 out of the 18 local government areas of the state, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Eyitayo Jegede won three Local Government.

The Deputy Governor and candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Agboola Ajayi came third without winning any local government.

Breaking Times highlighted some incident that unfolded on Saturday which began when boat that was used in conveying some electoral materials to the riverine Ilaje communities capsized.

The boat carried some ad-hoc staff of the commission along with some materials for conduct of the election.

Luckily, there were no casualties as the Nigerian Navy swung into action and rescued all victims involved in the incident.

Also, before INEC officials started Saturday’s results collation, the police exchanged gunfire with suspected thugs at St Peter’s Primary School, Akure which was used as a collation centre for Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo.

Similarly, election conduct was threatened in some polling as Breaking Times gathered that a man was stabbed by suspected thugs at Ijomu Ward 4 area but was quickly rushed to a police clinic in Akure for treatment.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), total of 17 parties were on the ballot, although along the line, some collapsed structure to endorse other parties of interest.