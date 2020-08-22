OndoDecides2020: Violence Rocks LG Elections

Contrary to governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s assertion that the ongoing Local Government elections in the state was conducted peacefully, photos have emerged showing various forms of violence taking place during the elections.

Some Nigerians who witnessed the elections have posted pictures on social media platforms showing wounded in the course of the elections.





There has also been reports of ballot box snatching at various polling units and voters attacked in the affected areas.





Some of the reactions below;

Unit 13, Ward 7 of Ondo West LGA. Just a Local Govt election oh, how much more gubernatorial election?#OndoDecides2020 pic.twitter.com/XJvJNeo2AL — AyeMojubar 👠 (@ayemojubar) August 22, 2020

Dem just dey snatch ballot box everywhere in Akungba today. And it's just the Local Government Election. It's well. #OndoDecides2020 — AAUA 💯 (@AAUAAMEBO) August 22, 2020

The ballot box of Unit 11 Community Pry School, and the unit at Igbelu was whisked away. The Policewoman assigned to Unit 9 AUD pry school did a good job at preventing the box from being snatched. They have been hyping her since morning, she did well. #OndoDecides2020 — AAUA 💯 (@AAUAAMEBO) August 22, 2020

Smh🤕.. Local government election and we've this, ballot box snatching and series of Attacks.

These people go carry armoured tanks during gubernatorial election oo.#OndoDecides2020 pic.twitter.com/RgfbazNva2 — Akin (@Elow_vin) August 22, 2020

The Local Government is the government of the grassroots & as such the people need to vote someone they know. No need to force anyone on them as foot soldiers for the coming election. No need to kill/injure them. #OndoElectorateLivesMatter #OndoDecides2020 #VoteNotFight — Olamide🎙️Olumide ✨💿 (@MrLummie) August 22, 2020

The governor at the commencement of the exercise Saturday morning, commended the peaceful conduct of residents during the elections after casting his vote in his home town at Ward 5, Unit 6 Ijebu Owo at about 10.44 am.