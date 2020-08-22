0 comments

#OndoDecides2020: Violence Rocks LG Elections

Contrary to governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s assertion that the ongoing Local Government elections in the state was conducted peacefully, photos have emerged showing various forms of violence taking place during the elections.

Some Nigerians who witnessed the elections have posted pictures on social media platforms showing wounded in the course of the elections.

There has also been reports of ballot box snatching at various polling units and voters attacked in the affected areas.

Some of the reactions below;

The governor at the commencement of the exercise Saturday morning, commended the peaceful conduct of residents during the elections after casting his vote in his home town at Ward 5, Unit 6 Ijebu Owo at about 10.44 am.

