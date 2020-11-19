One Dead as Gunmen Invades Ex-Governor’s Home

By Adejumo Enock

The Country Home of Bayelsa State Former Governor, Mr. Seriake Dickson was ambushed by unidentified gunmen, leading to the death of a Police Officer.

Though the name of the policeman is still unknown at the time Breaking Times gathered this report, it was discolsed that the Officer was an inspector who heads the guards in the former Governor’s house situated at Toru-Orua, Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The gunmen who arrived in three speedboats through the Forcados River attacked the area at about 2:00am on Thursday in the Former Governor’s hometown.

In the same vien, the gunmen opened fire after disembarking from their boats but their attempt to invade Dickson’s house which was guarded by policemen on duty was not successful.

The unfortunate death of the police officer was as a result of exchange gunfire that occurred between the Police and the hoodlums.

The reasons for this attack was still unknown as it was gathered that the gunmen want their share of the coming election money.

Unfortunately, the hoodlums escaped through the same Forcardos River after the failed attempt to enter the former Governor’s resident.

Similarly, a statement by the Governor’s Media Advisor, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei confirmed the attack and added that the gunmen were repelled though a Police officer died during the attempted invasion.

He disclosed that an unarmed police officer who led the operation to fight back the gunmen died in the attack

Dickson commiserated with the family of the dead police officer, the Inspector General of Police, The Bayelsa State Commissionner of Police and the entire police for the death of the brave officer.

He added that the Commissionner of Police and heads of other security agencies had commenced immediate investigation to unravel those who perpetrated the act.

He called on the Ijaw Nation to provide the police with relevant information that will aid the investigation as he gave the assurance that no stone will be left unturned.