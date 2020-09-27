One Dead, Others Injured In Ikoyi Road Crash

A recent accident in Ikoyi, Lagos State has left a person dead as three others sustained grievous injuries.

The incident was confirmed by the Spokesperson for the Lagos State Emergency Agency, LASEMA, Nosa Okunbor.

According to him, The crash happened on Sunday around 01:40 am.

He continued that the Agency broke the time record of responding to emergency cases, explaining that they got to the scene barely 10 minutes to time they received the call.

Okunbor confirmed the deceased person as an adult Male.

“The incident happened around the Golden Gate area in Ikoyi, the crash was caused by collision of two different vehicles”, he stated.

Spokesperson Okunbor explained that on getting to the scene, they saw that the crash was between a white Nissan Jeep and an unregistered Ford Ranger Jeep.

“The two vehicles were at full speed before ramming into each other just close to a road intersection”.

“The crashed vehicles were taken to the police station, while two injured persons were treated at the scene by paramedics from the agency”, he added.