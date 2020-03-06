One Killed, Seven kidnapped by Gunmen in Delta

One person was reportedly killed and two others left with bullet wounds as unknown gunmen invaded Issele-Azagba town in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The gunmen suspected to be criminal herdsmen reportedly have been terrorising parts of the state onWednesday stormed the premises of a brothel in Issele-Azagba, shooting indiscriminately, before taking seven young men and women hostage.

The victims were said to have been taken away to unknown destination through the surrounding bushes despite the attempt by members of the local vigilante group to halt the dastardly action of the gunmen.

The deceased, identified simply as Emeka, was said to be the manager of the fun-spot, High High Hope Guest House.

He was shot on the forehead at close range while another young man was lucky as he was shot on the waist but managed to escape.

The attack was the fourth, and the third major one, on the once peaceful community, which is a suburb of Asaba.

Two persons were killed when gunmen attacked the community on February 5 this year, though a JS3 female student kidnapped by the gangsters regained her freedom after relations allegedly paid a huge sum as ransom.

The bandits struck again less than three weeks after the first attack, killing a man, kidnapping his wife after shooting their teenage daughter in the upper arm.

The community’s nightmare began in October 2019 when suspected armed herdsmen invaded Issele-Azagba Mixed Secondary School and abducted the principal with other teachers and students in a daylight operation.

One of the teachers eventually died from bullet wounds while a youth who joined a successful search party also lost his life as he was shot by the retreating attackers.