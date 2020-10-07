0 comments

Onitsha Port Not Fully Functional, Only Barges, Trucks Can Ferry Goods There, Nigerians React

by on October 7, 2020
 

A twitter user Nefertiti has said that, contrary to what is been publicized the Federal government, the Onitsha River Port is not fully functional, only barges and trucks can ferry goods into the river port for now.

A barge is a shoal-draft flat-bottomed boat, built mainly for river and canal transport to bulk goods from the ports to other destinations within a country.

Nefertiti who tweets using the name @firstladyship explained that a lot still needs to be done like dredging of the river before vessels from international shores can begin to come in.

She also faulted the administration of a President Muhammadu Buhari for commissioning a project which she said was already commissioned by the previous Government.

She said, “Just to put things in its proper perspective, Buhari cannot commission an already commissioned project.

“While I commend Buhari for the utilization of the Onitsha Clarion Terminal river port, the project was built & commissioned by Julius Berger under Jonathan, during the Peter Obi days as Governor of Anambra state, in August 2012.

“But that’s not the issue, the problem here is the ‘dredging’ of the River Niger, so you could have MAERSK Vessels directly from China berth at Onitsha, cutting off Lagos, Onne or Calabar seaports.

READ  Aisha Buhari Throws Lavish Party at Presidential Villa, Abuja

“So for now, we have major truck services from Onne Port to Onitsha Port. But we all know how bad roads in & around Onne Port are.

“River Niger must be ‘dredged’ before vessels can come in. Good development, considering the revenue shortfalls, but a lot still needs to be done.”

Another twitter user Adetutu Balogun decribed the administration of a Buhari as liars for posting the wrong information while celebrating its achievements.

According to her they are celebrating containers arriving the ports when what was shown in the pictures say contrary as the picture revealed a tug boat pulling a barge.

She explained that containers on a barge is a form of intermolecular freight transport where containers are stacked on a barge and towed to a destination on an inland waterway, which meant that it is not coming directly from and international location.

Recall that the port was commissioned on Sunday by MD/CEO, National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA, George Moghalu.

Some reactions from a cross section of other Nigerians below;

READ  Rejection of restructuring will birth Biafra, Oduduwa republics - Ohanaeze

Breaking News


Grace Udofia


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 