Online Giveaways Have Spiritual Implications Says Twitter User

Giveaways on social media especially Twitter have suddenly become very popular. The initial response that birthed giveaways was borne by celebrities and influencers who found ways of sharing love through giving to their followers on various social media platforms.

Giveaways have taken a different dimension, as the motives behind the origin of giveaways have been lost along the line.

Now giveaways are done for various reasons ranging from clout chasing, growth of followers presence and in few cases mockery or shaming to prove a point by flaunting material possessions while a good number of some have actually impacted lives.

According to a twitter user @asemota in a tweet he put out on his page; he says ” I believe this online begging culture started from fradulent intentions, the occult, fetishism and furthermore based on superstitious beliefs.”

He explained further by saying that local fraudsters who had delved into spirituality were mandated to ‘giveaway’ some certain amount of money regularly which added up to being one of the conditions and criteria for amassing wealth and staying alive in the process.

” That explains the sometimes conspicuous spending done by some in public which goes against logic”, he said. He further said that some giveaways done online don’t make sense or follow any pattern.

He also pointed out the angle of ‘money laundering’ which he claims might be a way to cover up money trails and tracks; philanthropic acts which seems even a better way to hide the motives behind the giveaways as well as a good recruitment strategy for online foot soldiers who would do the bidding of their benefactors as deem fit.

Whichever way we would look at it, truth remains online giveaways have helped a lot of people in need but at the same time lost the true essence of its original intentions.