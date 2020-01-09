‘Only bomb differentiates FG from Boko Haram’ – Bishop Kukah

The Catholic bishop of Sokoto diocese, Matthew Kukah likened the Nigerian government to Boko Haram while speaking at the Catholic Charity Aid to the Church in Need event in the UK.

Recalling how 10 Nigerian Christians were killed by the Islamic State West Africa Province on Christmas eve, Kukah alleged that the Nigerian government is using a different approach in achieveing “Islamic dominance like Boko Haram.”

The Catholic bishop of Sokoto diocese also stated that the inability of the Federal Government to tackle Boko Haram led to its increased operation.

Kukah said;

“The only difference between the government and Boko Haram is (that) Boko Haram is holding a bomb.

“They are using the levers of power to secure the supremacy of Islam, which then gives more weight to the idea that it can be achieved by violence. With the situation in Nigeria, it is hard to see the moral basis they have to defeat Boko Haram.

“They have created the conditions to make it possible for Boko Haram to behave the way they are behaving.

“If those in authority do not do enough to integrate Christians, then they give oxygen to Islamism.

“If they have countries where everybody is Muslim in power, then you give vent to the idea that Islam should be supreme.”