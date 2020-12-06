Only E-Voting Can Guarantee Credible Polls – Gov. Ayade

By Adejumo Enock

The Governor of Cross River State, Prof. Ben Ayade has said, that electronic voting is the way forward as through E-Voting, politicians will be accountable to the citizens.

The Governor said rigging has become a serious issue following the just concluded US election.

Ayade when speaking to Journalists shortly after casting his vote in Kakum Town Hall, Ikpong Obudu Local government area on Saturday said Nigeria must keep improving its strategy as electronic voting is the way forward.

According to him,” I have just cast my vote, as usual, this is my family playground, this is where I vote. This is the traditional stronghold of my political structure.

“I believe that we will have success in Jesus Name. I am impressed with the turn out even though it is still early in the day. From the perspective of my ward, I can say this election is free and fair.

Ayade further said,“If this is the situation across the entire senatorial district, then we have a real and fair election”

“Electronic voting is the way to go basically speaking. The issue of rigging has become a very critical issue taking into cognizance the recently concluded American election. It is clear that we must keep improving our strategy on how to make our election temper prove”.

Similarly, the Governor expressed, “So I’m of the strong view that electronic voting is a critical option and I know the national assembly is already doing something about it. To see how they can make the election full prove. To ensure that it is difficult to rig.

He said, “if people(politicians)know that it is through the instrumentality of people’s votes that the get into office, they will be more accountable to the people.

“But if you know that there is another short cut method other than the peoples’ vote, then once they assume office, they don’t care because they got into the office through inordinate means. That is why vote must count so that those who are elected are accountable to the people”. Ayade said.

Relatedly, the Governor states that he is impressed with what he has seen so far, adding that the Senatorial/State House election will be free and fair across all the five local government areas.