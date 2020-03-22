Only Emergency And Essential International flights Allowed Into Nigeria – See NCAA Letter

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), on Saturday, said only emergency and essential flights are allowed into the country.

NCAA in a letter signed by its Director-Gemeral, Musa Nuhu, addressed to all Nigerian Operators and Foreign Operators flying into Nigeria, however said all domestic flights will continue normal operations at all airport.



On Saturday, Nigeria confirmed 10 new cases of the new coronavirus.

This brings the total number of cases in the country to 22.

“Nigeria has recorded 10 new cases of #COVID19 in Lagos and FCT,” the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, said in a tweet. “That is a total of 22 cases in Nigeria.”

#Nigeria has recorded 10 new cases of #COVID19 in Lagos and FCT.

That is a total of 22 cases in #Nigeria: Lagos 16, FCT 3, Ekiti 1 & Ogun 2. 2 have been discharged.

All cases are clinically stable and receiving adequate care. pic.twitter.com/f82GbSW3bS — Dr. E. Osagie Ehanire MD, FWACS (@DrEOEhanire) March 21, 2020

The NCAA had earlier announced restrictions of international flights from the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano, Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu, and the Port Harcourt International Airport in Omagwa.

The restrictions – for Kano, Enugu and Port Harcourt – kick in today, March 21