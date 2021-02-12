Only PDP Can Save Nigeria From Damnation – Metuh

Ex-Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) National Publicity Secretary, has on Friday stated that only the party can save Nigeria from oblivion.

Metuh gave the disclosure upon hosting members of PDP’s National Working Committee (NWC) in Abuja.

According to him, “The opposition party was Nigeria’s only option to once more ensure unity, stability and development.

His words, “Nigerians are losing hope because they have been through a lot.

“At this point, the PDP remains the credible option to help restore hope in the polity, revitalise the faith Nigerians have in the country and save her from immediate collapse.

“Despite my travails and daunting challenges, my confidence in the ideals, values and principles of the PDP, remains and it is clear that the party can rescue our nation from her current wobbles.

“Our nation has passed through a lot and Nigerians are losing hope in the polity”, Metuh added.