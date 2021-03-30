0 comments

Onuachu, Etebo and Osimhen on Scoresheet as Nigeria Flogs Lesotho

by on March 30, 2021
 

The Super Eagles of Nigeria on Tuesday trounced their counterparts from Lesotho at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Lagos.

The match ended 3-0 after goals from Victor Osihmen , Oghenekaro Etebo and Paul Onuachu.

Although the Super Eagles of Nigeria have already secured a place in Cameroon, Gernot Rohr’s men are sitting pretty atop Group L with a cherry on top of the cake.

Rohr’s Super Eagles defeated Benin Republic 1-0in its last meeting, and would be aiming to finish the competition unbeaten. The three-time African champions are one of the eight teams still unbeaten in the AFCON qualifiers, the others being Cape Verde, Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Senegal and Burkina Faso.

Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 