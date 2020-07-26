Ooni Of Ife Hopeful That Nigeria Will Defeat The Coronavirus Pandemic

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi has assured Nigerians that with continuous efforts and dedication from the people and government, that they will in no time defeat the Pandemic ravaging the country.
He made this disclosure during the State’s festival celebration held on Saturday at the Oba’s palace.
Oba Ogunwusi noted that it is obvious the nature and amount of casualties brought upon the Nation by the COVID-19 pandemic, he however urged the citizens to obey the guidlines imposed by the government and health workers alike. “They should also stop spreading fake news, so as to help ease tension around”, he added.
“Compared to previously held festivals, social distance measures made us to observe some guidelines and restriction. Restricting certain things concerning the festival is simple a proactive approach, so as to make sure we don’t complicate things further, during our celebration’s”, he explained.
“The significance of the festival is mainly to celebrate water and the important role it plays in our existence. It is also an opportunity for the people to connect with a far higher supreme being via nature, so as to clean the world of its iniquities”, Ogunwusi stated.
Also at the event, was the representative to the Osun State government, Director of Field Research, Festival and Documentation, Mrs Sola Duro-Ladipo.