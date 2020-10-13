Ooni Of Ife To Police Officers — #EndSARS Movement Will Also Benefit You

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi says the recent waves of protests against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Nigeria will equally be beneficial to officers of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

In a chain of tweets via his official Twitter handle on Monday, he wrote, “To the men and women of the Nigerian police force. Be assured that this movement is also for you, we know you are humans also and your reality is as a result of your environment.”

He condemned reports of brutality and abuse by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Oba Adeyeye hailed Nigerian youths for agitating for an end to the ugly incidents.

He expressed joy over the #EndSARS protests and concluded that “Finally, the youths are awake, with one voice and a common goal.”

While describing the recent waves of protests across the country as “the beginning of greater things to come in Nigeria,” Oba Adeyeye pleaded with the protesters to carry out their agitations in a peaceful manner.

The revered monarch also shared an experience his daughter had with SARS officials, saying she almost lost her life when she was stopped on her way to the airport, “terribly ransacked and surrounded by fully armed plainclothes policemen in a bus, detained for close to 30mins of thorough questioning.

“Imagine a young female for that matter, all her belongings completely searched all because she was with a laptop on an official assignment from her office in Lagos. I can only imagine the countless ones that have lost their lives from such ordeals, may their souls rest in peace.”

Read his full tweets below:

“The #ENDSARS movement has brought nothing but joy to me. Finally, the youths are awake, with one voice and a common goal.

“I understand your plight, my 25 year old daughter had a nasty experience with SARS, almost losing her life.

“On her way to the airport, she was stopped and terribly ransacked and surrounded by fully armed plain clothes policemen in a bus, detained for close to 30mins of thorough questioning.

“Imagine a young female for that matter, all her belongings completely searched all because she was with a laptop on an official assignment from her office in lagos. I can only imagine the countless ones that have lost their lives from such ordeals, may their souls rest in peace.

“I assure you that this is the beginning of greater things to come in Nigeria. I implore you to demand for more, but plead with you to do so in a peaceful manner, as anything outside of that will cause unnecessary havoc for all.

“I have been informed of many innocent souls that were arrested and currently been detained, be rest assured that I am pursuing the matter and they will be set free.

“To the men and women of the Nigerian police force, be assured that this movement is also for you, we know you are humans also and your reality is as a result of your environment.

“This movements demands better on your behalf, and is aimed at pushing the government to do better for you and elevate your standard of living. Do not persecute your advocates. God bless Nigerian youths and God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria. #ENDPOLICEBRUTALITY”