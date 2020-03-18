Oparah Winfrey Dismisses Report Of Being Arrested

Media Mogul, Oprah Winfrey has dissmissed the reports that her home was raided and she was arrested.

In a tweet on her verified twitter handle, @oprah, on Wednesday, the media mogul said she is only self-distancing from the rest of the world.

There were rumours of the media mogul’s arrest on social media.

She tweeted: “Just got a phone call that my name is trending. And being trolled for some awful FAKE thing. It’s NOT TRUE. Haven’t been raided, or arrested. Just sanitizing and self distancing with the rest of the world. Stay safe everybody.🙏🏾”

Just got a phone call that my name is trending. And being trolled for some awful FAKE thing. It’s NOT TRUE. Haven’t been raided, or arrested. Just sanitizing and self distancing with the rest of the world. Stay safe everybody.🙏🏾 — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) March 18, 2020

Her tweet is coming less than 24 hours after rumours began to filter social media that she was arrested.

According to reports, she had been allegedly arrested for child trafficking.