Open Defecation: We Will Continue To Enlighten The Public Against It- Education Permanent Secretary

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono has expressed government’s commitment to use the nation’s educational institutions to enlighten Nigerians against the hazards of open defecation.

Echono explained that the resolve is in pursuant of the attainment of the Agenda 2030 Sustainable Development Declaration that calls for clean water and sanitation by year 2030.

In a statement issued by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Ben Goong, on Friday in Abuja, he disclosed that Echono made the commitment on behalf of the FG when he led a delegation of Nigerian Institute of Architect, NIA, to the Minister of Water Resources, Sulieman Adamu on a working visit.

The Permanent Secretary who is also the President of the NIA, said that, “The Education Ministry is willing to partner with public and private institutions including the NIA in sensitizing Nigerians on the effect of poor hygiene and sanitation on public health.

“We declare the willingness of the NIA to partner with government and stakeholders to in attaining the goals of the Agenda 2030 sustainable Development Declaration to which Nigeria is a signatory.

“The institution will come up with functional and durable to sanitation related issues, especially that of open defecation.

In his remarks, the Minster of Water Resources commended the NIA for supporting get the campaign against open defecation.

He also revealed plans to provide sanitation facilities in the nation’s public schools, he tasks the architects to design prototypes of functional and durable toilets that will help curb the menace of public defecation and other sanitation issues.

He said, “These toilets will not only serve public schools but other public institutions and recreational centres”.

He added that these will serve as revenue generators for government, thereby ensuring it’s sustainability.