OPEN GRAZING BAN | Return to Kano, Ganduje Appeals to Herdsmen

Abdullahi Ganduje, Governor of Kano State has asked Fulani Herdsmen who were affected by the ban on open grazing by southern governors to return to Kano.

Ganduje who was speaking while receiving the Emir of Kano Aminu Ado Bayero on a Sallah traditional Hawan Nassarawa at the Government House, yesterday, said: “It is true that the oldest mood of cattle movement from one end to another, rather bred poverty and is no longer tenable.

“However, the way and manner Fulani headers are been subjected to untold maltreatment and agony in the Southern part of this country, is not acceptable and this should change because they are equally Nigerians, who have rights of living anywhere”.

“I recall how late Emir of Kano Ado Bayero, protected none indigents during civil war and for those who fled Kano living behind their properties everything was duly protected by the Emir including rents money realized was given to them when they returned back”.

BREAKINGTIMES had earlier reported that about 17 southern governors met on Tuesday in Asaba, Delta State, and resolved to ban open grazing and movement of cattle by foot in the region.

They called for the restructuring of the country along fiscal federalism, devolution of powers and state policing.

The governors also called on the President to address the nation and convoke a national dialogue to address widespread agitations amongst various groups in the region.